There Is Nothing Democratic About Today’s Democrats

Millions of foreigners are pouring in, and they are given driver’s licenses and Social Security numbers right after they fill out the Register to Vote form. Although the form tells them they can’t vote if they are here illegally, it’s based on the honor system.

CBS has reported illegals are receiving Social Security cards which allow them to vote in the US because voter registration forms have no proof of citizenship requirement. pic.twitter.com/W3Z3YhGrHp — JOSH DUNLAP (@JDunlap1974) July 11, 2024

The media ignores it or lies about it.

We can’t survive as a free nation without honest and fair media.

The media isn’t biased. Not one bit. pic.twitter.com/kEPGQRPWl5 — Pizza Pepe (@RealPizzaPepe) September 6, 2024

Democrats don’t care who is coming in as long as they vote for them.

BREAKING: A Democrat organization named Poder Latinx just got BUSTED registering voters outside a DMV in Phoenix, Arizona, without requiring proof of citizenship They tell voters they only need to show a driver’s license to register to vote, which DOES NOT prove citizenship. My… pic.twitter.com/8g0nNzSLjz — George (@BehizyTweets) September 5, 2024

Democrats won’t allow voter ID, claiming black people can’t get IDs, which is unquestionably absurd and insulting. The only reason to ban it is to make the election more unsecured. That’s why they ballot harvest, early vote, change laws at the last minute, sue anyone who tries to secure the election, push mail-in voting, and unsecured drop boxes. Voting machines can be hacked. Democrats used to complain about them. Now, they love voting machines.

They want to stack the Supreme Court, win the presidency, House, and Senate so they have all the power. Bringing in millions of foreigners obligated to them will give them a permanent electoral majority.

They have already made it clear they will continue illegal immigration with the recent bill the Republicans failed to pass. It allows for at least 5000 people to come in illegally every day and enshrines illegal immigration into law.

Democrats threaten the Court non-stop, and if that doesn’t work, they will destroy it, our third co-equal Branch of Government.

Chuck Schumer outside the Supreme Court-Making Threats “I want to tell you, Gorsuch. I want to tell you, Kavanaugh: You have released the whirlwind, and you will pay the price.” “You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions”

pic.twitter.com/IphCY1YEZB — Ruthann (@TeaBoots) March 4, 2020

They hate the Electoral College because it gives less populated states a voice in the federal government.

We know how they feel about the 1st and 2nd Amendments.

State by state, Democrats are becoming the sole powers as they are in California, New York, and others. It’s mostly because of illegal immigration.

Calling all white people racist white supremacists is undemocratic.

They fake the news – Russiagate – and hide the truth as they did with the Hunter laptop. Democrats use lawfare to make opponents look like criminals, and they use agencies to constantly threaten people like Elon Musk. The Democrats weaponize all executive agencies.

They hate the filibuster, which gives the minority a voice.

The entire election is a fraud. It is not normal to cancel an incumbent president at the last minute and install a Marxist who picks another Marxist as a running mate and then hide from the public. Harris won’t do interviews. In fact, they claim she has now changed her mind about most of her far-left views, but did she? Her staff says she did. Let’s hear from her. We won’t because none of this is normal.

Not protecting a president and watching him almost get assassinated is not normal. Not providing security for RFK Jr. is not normal.

This is funny:

This is GOLD pic.twitter.com/L6hTdsP3g8 — I Meme Therefore I Am (@ImMeme0) September 6, 2024

It’s Not Normal

Starting wars all over the world isn’t normal. Two-tiered systems of justice is abnormal and unAmerican. DEI is racist and unAmerican. The Fortune 100 has a near ban on hiring white men. That’s crazy!

The US blew up Nord Stream and lied about it.

The US funded gain-of-function experiments on COVID-19 and lied about anti-virals that might have helped many people.

They locked us down, destroyed businesses, and got people fired. We couldn’t even go to church. The church caved.

Antifa and Black Lives Matter can burn buildings with police in them, but a small number of rioters are called domestic terrorists.

People go to prison for venting on Twitter/X.

The Most Undemocratic Democrats

Democrats say they will never allow Donald Trump to serve and will charge him with insurrection if he wins, but Trump using the law to question the election is a crime.

You see what’s happening here, don’t you? Democrats are anti-democracy, and that’s why they attack their opponents as anti-democratic. They plan to destroy anything democratic and take over control of the entire country as they have in California.