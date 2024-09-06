Gary Shapley, American Hero, Vindicated by Hunter’s Guilty Plea

US Empower Oversight President Tristan Levitt published a statement by whistleblower Gary Shapley’s legal team.

Today, Hunter Biden pled guilty to nine criminal tax charges, including three felonies, but on May 15, 2023, one of David Weiss‘s prosecutors offered Hunter Biden a deferred prosecution agreement that didn’t require even a single guilty plea. That was the same day the IRS retaliated against SSA Gary Shapley by removing his entire team from the case in reprisal for protected whistleblowing about exactly that kind of special treatment. Shapely risked his career for the principle of equal treatment under the law, and now that principle has been vindicated.

THE REAL CRIMES OF HUNTER BIDEN

Hunter tried to agree to an Alford plea, which meant he was pleading guilty to something he wasn’t admitting he was guilty of committing.

He had to withdraw the Alford plea and enter a proper guilty plea. Hunter faces 15 years in jail and a $1 million fine.

Hunter pled guilty to nine criminal tax charges, three of which are felonies. They are, however, much more than tax evasion. He laundered money from foreign entities without ever registering as a foreign agent. Hunter was in business with Romania, Ukraine, Russia, and China. He offered China a deal to get the CCP oil and gas drilling rights.

The Biden son didn’t register for tax reasons and because the deals were dangerous for America. We will likely never know if Joe Biden was blackmailed.

In the end, Joe Biden will pardon him. It’s possible that was part of the deal to get Joe to withdraw from the presidential race.

The whistleblowers, notably Gary Shapley, can never be repaid for all that they’ve been through.