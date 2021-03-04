There were no arms whatsoever at the ‘armed insurrection’









The buffoons in charge of our government think there will be a dangerous revolt today as they claim QAnon will lead a revolt to make Donald Trump president. QAnon has no members. There’s a poster(s) called QAnon and people read the posts. There is no organization or even a group and there are no members.

They canceled activities at the Capitol today. If they are going to do that every time there is chatter, why have all those armed guards? They will never be open anyway.

After the last ARMED INSURRECTION, they’re scared.

Nancy Pelosi and her Democrat toadies called the riot at the Capitol on January 6th, which included a lot of people just walking around and chanting, an armed insurrection. For that reason, she demanded the impeachment of DJT.

After all, wasn’t it an ARMED INSURRECTION!? No, that was another lie.

JUST IN: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi calls for invoking the 25th Amendment against Pres. Trump following siege on U.S. Capitol: “If the vice president and the cabinet do not act, the Congress may be prepared to move forward with impeachment.” https://t.co/VrFIF9OGHX pic.twitter.com/8LJB0GGoXO — ABC News (@ABC) January 7, 2021

NO ARMS, NO ONE WAS ARMED

In a hearing yesterday about the ARMED INSURRECTION, Wray had to admit that no arms were found. NO ONE was charged with gun possession.

How do you have a legitimate insurrection with no arms? No firearms were recovered on Capitol grounds or in the Capitol.

Christopher Wray, the FBI Director works for the Democrats but Ron Johnson was able to squeeze out an important fact from him. We all knew it, but now the FBI Director had to admit it. There were no arms found.

A top counterterrorism official in the FBI said they found no arms. That’s because the mostly peaceful protesters didn’t go to hurt or kill anyone, contrary to the Democrats’ carefully-woven tale.

The media told us it was like a war zone. What kind of war zone doesn’t have arms?

The only shots fired were by an anonymous black officer who killed Ashli Babbitt but was quickly exonerated in secret. If that were a white officer and the rioters were black, well, I don’t have to tell you what would have happened. It would have been all over the media and the officer’s life would have been forever changed.

Sen. Ron Johnson elicits an admission from FBI official that no firearms were recovered from Capitol on Jan 6, and no one has been charged with any firearm offenses. Odd that so few are curious about this given repeated declarations that what occurred was an “armed insurrection” — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) March 3, 2021

Sen Johnson asks FBI official how many firearms were confiscated from suspects arrested at Capitol riot on January 6. ‘To my knowledge, none,’ official answers. — Byron York (@ByronYork) March 3, 2021

Uh huh. And FBI Director Christopher Wray won’t divulge the cause of death of officer Sicknick, though his body was cremated & the autopsy states no evidence of a blow to the head consistent with being struck by a fire extinguisher. But “trust the @FBI“. 🤣 — Dennis (@DL1651) March 4, 2021

