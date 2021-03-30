There’s something wrong with our CDC director









We heard from our CDC director (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), Rochelle Walensky, yesterday over loosening up of masking and lockdowns in some states. Near tears, she said she feels a sense of “impending doom,” and begged states to keep the restrictions.

Feeling ‘impending doom’ is not ‘following the science.’

If she said the super spreader at our border gives her a sense of impending doom, we could all agree. We have people pouring into the United States from countries with serious COV outbreaks. We just learned that Mexico was undercounting its COV cases by 60%.

People coming in illegally from COV-infested countries are being flown all over the country. In some cases, they are just released and we don’t know where they go. This is a serious super spreader event.

Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx, the team that advised Donald Trump, never mention it. We only hear from them when there is a holiday celebration, a Jewish wedding, or a patriotic parade. Walensky didn’t mention the border super spreader event either.

People have been locked down for a year, losing businesses, children going uneducated, and people losing homes and livelihoods. Yet, Texas has gone 100% open and has seen a decrease in cases and hospitalizations for 18 days. New York and New Jersey, which are locked down and masked up, have the highest number of cases and hospitalizations.

We have plenty of ventilators, but Walensky said people are worried there won’t be enough ventilators. The solution is for her to advise people of the truth — we have more than enough ventilators.

Walensky also didn’t mention that we have those vaccines because of Donald Trump. Fauci is now pretending he was responsible for the vaccines when he was not. He didn’t have time to be in charge when he was so busy with all those non-stop TV appearances.

We feel the ‘impending doom’ of people like this in charge of an important agency. What do you think?

Watch:

This is, to say the very least, unprofessional https://t.co/lmrkzvzlsl — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 29, 2021

