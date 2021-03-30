Kamala cackles over struggling parents who can’t send their kids to school









Someone, please tell me what is wrong with our weird Vice President, Kamala Harris. She inappropriately laughs and cackles all the time. It’s annoying. She probably knows she’s in over her head and feels awkward so she cackles. What do you think?

It looks like she’s laughing wildly in this next clip over the idea that parents and children are suffering since they can’t send their children to school. She seems happy because they’re learning how important teachers are.

Are they? Or are they learning how little the teachers care? Teachers won’t go back to work in California and Chicago. They are harming the reputation of teachers in the country who deserve better — the ones who work hard through COV and do care.

Watch:

Kamala Harris laughs hysterically when discussing struggling parents who aren’t able to send their kids to school. pic.twitter.com/h4O4Ujkc4T — Mythinformed MKE (@MythinformedMKE) March 29, 2021

She is the kook who invited everyone in the world to get free everything:

Related