Democrat cancel culture now has The Masters in their line-of-sight









The Left-Left Democrats are enraged over the Georgia Election Integrity Act which tightens up loopholes that allow massive fraud in mail-in voting, ballot harvesting, and ballot counting.

Democrats don’t like it and have made it clear they want totally open elections — no restrictions. Rush Limbaugh used to say Democrats don’t want any elections. They don’t know why they should have to belittle themselves by running for office.

Whatever the reason, Democrats are infuriated by it and now plan to cancel Georgia. Whatever they don’t like, they eradicate.

They hope to harm Georgia economically by pressuring sports organizations to abandon events already scheduled.

The latest target is professional golf. The Masters golf tournament is scheduled for two weeks from now in August National Golf Club as has been the case since 1934.

THE NATIONAL BLACK [IN]JUSTICE COALITION

In a statement issued by The National Black Justice Coalition screaming meemies, the organization demanded pro-golfers refuse to participate in The Masters unless SB202 is repealed.

The group falsely claims the very reasonable law is “an unacceptable attack on our democracy” and demanded that “companies that operate in Georgia must speak out against this restrictive law.”

The NBJC’s mission statement indicates that they are “dedicated to empowering Black Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer+ and same gender loving (LGBTQ+/SGL) people.”

“The PGA Tour and Masters Tournament have both made commitments to help diversify golf and address racial inequities in this country – and we expect them to not only speak out against Georgia’s new racist voter suppression law – but to also take action,” according to the statement.

According to them, that means they have to refuse to attend The Masters.

In an interview with Golfweek, NBJC Executive Director David L. Johns fumed; “Professional golf should not reward Georgia’s attacks on democracy and voting rights with the millions of dollars in revenue that the tournament generates and the prestige it brings to the State,” he said.

AND BASEBALL TOO

At the same time, they pushed the Major League Baseball Players Association to have this year’s All-Star game removed from Atlanta.

If baseball caves to this, it will seriously harm their receipts. Everything the Left-Left touches, they destroy and they are destroying sports.

The MLBPA is considering discussing the issue and seems to think the new Georgia law is questionable when it isn’t at all. In fact, 43 states are considering similar laws.

As soon as the law was signed, Stacey Abrams, the fake governor of Georgia, registered the domain Jim Crow 2.

After that, the media and the Democrat politicians called the bill Jim Crow although there is nothing Jim Crow in it.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp warned that the woke mob “will threaten, boycott, sue, demonize and team up with their friends in the national media to call me everything in the book.”

He was perfectly accurate.

The Masters is scheduled for April 8–11 at Augusta National Golf Club unless the PGA caves to the Democrats and their cancel culture minions.

