These are the not-white-supremacist people committing NY hate crimes

















The suggestion the media makes continually is that white supremacists, which they equate with Trump supporters, are attacking Asians, Muslims, and Jews. These types of attacks occur in our major cities and primarily in lawless places like New York City and San Francisco. See a few of the latest and tell me why the media thinks white supremacists are behind the hate crimes.

Anti-gay, anti-Asian

On Saturday, June 5, 2021, at approx. 7 PM, in front of 340 West 50th Street, Manhattan, a black male, not a white supremacist, approached a 57-year-old male, threw a liquid on his back, and made anti-Asian and anti-gay statements.

Then there’s this. The 58-year-old passed away and she was Asian.

🚨WANTED for ATTEMPTED ROBBERY: On 7/17 at 9:40 AM, inside the Canal St “N” subway station in Manhattan, the suspect tried to forcibly remove a bag, causing two victims to fall down the stairs, leaving one victim in critical condition. Any info? DM @NYPDTips or call 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/hRiM0brDZa — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 18, 2021

Also, not a white supremacist:

On June 19, 2021, it was reported that on November 5, 2020 at 10:45 PM, a 47-year-old female, was standing on the N/B 5 Train platform at the Canal St. station when a male made anti-Chinese statements and kicked her shoulder and left side. See the sketch. Know him?☎️-800-577-TIPS pic.twitter.com/JZCzr8KTa8 — NYPD Hate Crimes (@NYPDHateCrimes) July 28, 2021

Here’s an anti-Muslim attack and the perp is not a white supremacist:

UPDATE: Hate Crime Task Force Detectives arrested:

Naved Durrni, 30, of Jamaica, NY, charged with Assault, Menacing and multiple Aggravated Harassments all as Hate Crimes, as well as Criminal Possession of a weapon. @NYPDShea @NYPDDetectives @NYPD103Pct @NYPD106Pct @mayorsCAU https://t.co/Q3Xj964ELg — NYPD Hate Crimes (@NYPDHateCrimes) July 27, 2021

Anti-Semitic attack – not a white supremacist – not white at all:

⚠️Still looking to identify this individual wanted in connection with the May 20th, anti-Semitic Assault, at 1604 Broadway in Manhattan, in which multiple individuals assaulted a 29 Y/O male wearing a yarmulke. Know him? DM us or DM @nypdtips or call 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). pic.twitter.com/HFRtg5VFmn — NYPD Hate Crimes (@NYPDHateCrimes) July 23, 2021

Anti-Catholic attack by a black male, probably not a white supremacist:

On 7/17/21, at approx. 3:30 AM, an individual approached Our Lady of Mercy church, at 70-01 Kessel St, removed two statues and repeatedly slammed them to the ground causing them to break. ☎️ 1-800-577-TIPS@NYPDShea

@NYPDDetectives @NYPDchaplains @NYPD112Pct @QueensDAKatz pic.twitter.com/AQIHCgRFhK — NYPD Hate Crimes (@NYPDHateCrimes) July 18, 2021

