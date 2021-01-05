These are the ‘scumbags’ who terrorized Sen Hawley’s wife home with an infant

Josh Hawley’s wife was home alone in DC with their newborn baby when the “Antifa scumbags” as Senator Hawley calls them showed up and screamed through a megaphone, tried to open the front door, and vandalized the home.

So who are these scumbags? They call themselves environmentalists but of course, they are simply communists and anarchists like the rest of the terrorist affiliates to Antifa and Black Lives Matter.

Shut Down DC is a coalition of environmentalist activist groups that announced plans to significantly disrupt traffic in Washington, D.C. on September 23, 2019, to bring awareness to climate change. The group has stated that it aims for its demonstrations to affect the most powerful people in the city by blocking what they believe to be key intersections for politicians and other areas of note. As of September 13, about 250 people had confirmed they would join in the demonstrations.

The group is sponsored by All Out D.C., a network of activists that formed after the inauguration of President Donald Trump. All Out D.C. has hosted rallies involving Antifa members in the past, causing D.C. police to prevent violent interactions between them and right-wing demonstrators, including the Proud Boys. Additional sponsors include Rising Tide North America, Extinction Rebellion Washington DC, and CCAN Action Fund.

Patrick Young, one of the main organizers of the group, stated that Shut Down DC, a coalition of at least 24 different groups, aims to have decentralized leadership so that it can resist hypothetical efforts by law enforcement to arrest the main leaders.

According to a press release, these groups include 198 Methods, 350 DC, Backbone Campaign, Beyond Extreme Energy, Black Lives Matter DMV, Chesapeake Climate Action Network Action Fund, Code Pink, Extinction Rebellion DC, Friends of the Earth Action, Friends Meeting in Washington Social Concerns Committee, Labor Network for Sustainability, Metro DMV Democratic Socialists of America, Movement for a People’s Party, and Rising Tide North America.

Young himself is a senior research analyst at the International Brotherhood of Teamsters. He had worked at Rising Tide for 15 years where he organized various climate change demonstrations and events.

On September 18, activist and author Naomi Klein and Rev. Lennox Yearwood Jr., CEO and president of Hip Hop Caucus, attended a meeting with members of Shut Down DC to build support for the movement

They are communists/socialists and anarchists. Americans must start standing up to them. There are more of us than there are of them.

These are very bad people.