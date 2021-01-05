It’s unconstitutional but Pelosi says they’ll make DC a state

In March, Speaker Pelosi criticized the decision to treat DC as a territory and not a state in terms of funding qualifications, significantly reducing the $$ the district gets “It wasn’t an accident. It was a decision, so let’s make a decision to correct that.”

Obviously, what she really wants is the two senatorial seats she would get if DC becomes a state, although that would be unconstitutional.

In July, she said making DC a state would “right” a “grave injustice.”

Well, she plans to do it even though it’s unconstitutional. At least she is according to a news release from Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton.

News Release — DC Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton

January 4, 2020 Contact: Sharon Eliza Nichols WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) released the following statement in response to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) strong statement today in support of D.C. statehood and her commitment to bring Norton’s D.C. statehood bill to the House floor for a vote in the 117th Congress, which began yesterday. Norton’s D.C. statehood bill passed overwhelmingly in the House in June, which was the first either chamber of Congress had passed the D.C. statehood bill. Yesterday, Norton introduced the bill with a record 202 original cosponsors. “Thank you, Speaker Pelosi, for your commitment today to bring our D.C. statehood bill to the House floor for a vote this Congress, and for your strong support for D.C. to become the 51st state,” Norton said. “The Speaker’s statement today is particularly important because she rarely singles out specific bills she supports or issues her own statement on legislation. The Speaker’s especially strong support sets D.C. on the path to get our bill passed in the 117th Congress with votes from House members from states the Senate cannot long ignore.” Speaker Pelosi’s full statement is below. Pelosi Statement on the Introduction of the Washington, D.C. Admission Act Washington, D.C. – Speaker Pelosi issued the following statement on the introduction of the Washington, D.C. Admission Act, by Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton: “Over 230 years ago, our Founders built our nation on the promise that all are created equal and are deserving of an equal say in our democracy. Despite this fundamental principle, the residents of Washington, D.C. have been dealt the injustice of paying taxes, serving in uniform, and contributing to the economic power of our nation while being deprived of the full enfranchisement that is their right. “In the House, Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton’s years of tireless work for D.C. statehood have been essential to building the historic support needed to pass H.R. 51, the Washington D.C. Admission Act, last Congress. With her re-introduction of this important legislation in the 117th Congress, with a record-breaking 202 original cosponsors, Democrats are continuing our mission to address the long-standing injustices faced by Washingtonians. “The sacred right to vote and to have a voice in our government is a core pillar of our freedom. This Congress, Democrats will once again bring Congresswoman Norton’s crucial legislation to the Floor as we fight to secure access to the ballot box for Washingtonians, for historically disenfranchised communities, and for all Americans – and we will not stop until that right is a reality for all.”