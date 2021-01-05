Petition to keep killer Cuomo out of Bills’ game surpasses 25,000 signatures

Incompetent New York Governor Cuomo, who is responsible for the deaths of tens of thousands of older people, decided to let 6700 fans attend the Buffalo Bills’ playoff games. That was after he banned fans for the entire season. The reason he is doing it is so he can attend.

He plans to attend Saturday’s game at Ralph Wilson Stadium.

A petition to ban Cuomo has surpassed the 15,000 signature objective. Last I looked it was at 25,000 signatures plus. Petition organizer Jeffrey Dorenzo wrote: Cuomo has done everything within his power to prevent people from living their lives and now he wants to join in on the fun.

“So Cuomo is going to attend our playoff game after telling us that we can only attend at less than 10% capacity? If he thinks he has more right to a seat in that stadium over people who have waited over 20 years for this opportunity, then people better be there to protest his entry,” Dorenzo said. “This is OUR team! This is OUR home. We don’t want you here.”

Related