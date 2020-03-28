These are the Third World reps we have running our government

Our new representatives are unhinged and people in their districts should be embarrassed. Rep. Stevens and Ocasio-Cortez were particularly Third World-like.

Watch Rep. Stevens go off the deep end. She thinks she is impressive.

We seek calm, cool, collected leaders to reassure us in trying times Rep. Haley Stevens (D., Mich.):pic.twitter.com/nffRdRzaDx — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) March 27, 2020

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez sounds like a ten-year-old.

“What did the Senate majority fight for? One of the largest corporate bailouts with as few strings as possible in American history. Shameful!” “For crumbs!” she cried.

There are two of the new leftist Democrat women that Nancy Pelosi keeps bragging about. They are griping about the $500 billion provisions to help businesses. They really don’t want to see these businesses that employ thousands survive or make a profit. As for the so-called strings, one prevents Donald Trump’s family businesses from receiving any assistance. He doesn’t take a salary and he is not afforded the rights that others are eligible to receive.

We are on the precipice of losing the middle class and these billions are an attempt to ease the damage.

Everyone in the Senate voted for the $2 trillion relief package, including her beloved candidate Bernie Sanders. If she doesn’t like it, she should address Bernie or Chuck.

Rep. @AOC: “What did the Senate majority fight for? One of the largest corporate bailouts with as few strings as possible in American history. Shameful!” pic.twitter.com/oLJJu6wUlG — The Hill (@thehill) March 27, 2020