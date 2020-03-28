Fox Business Fires Trish Regan

Trish Regan disappeared from the airwaves the second week of March after she said the media was using the President’s handling of the coronavirus to impeach him again. At the time, the network said she was taken off the air as part of their effort to protect staff from the virus. No one really believed that.

Her comments didn’t go over well with the media or the left.

Fox Business released a statement after they “parted ways”:

“We thank her for her contributions to the network over the years and wish her continued success in her future endeavors,” reads a network statement provided to The Hill. “We will continue our reduced live primetime schedule for the foreseeable future in an effort to allocate staff resources to continuous breaking news coverage on the Coronavirus crisis.”

Trish Regan issued her own statement:

“I have enjoyed my time at FOX and now intend to focus on my family during these troubled times. I am grateful to my incredible team at FOX Business and for the many opportunities the network has provided me. I’m looking forward to this next chapter in my career.”

A graduate of Phillips Exeter and Columbia, Ms. Regan worked as a business news correspondent at CBS News, CNBC, and Bloomberg Television before arriving at Fox Business in 2015. She jumped to prime time in 2019, remaking herself as a reliably pro-Trump personality who secured two interviews with the president, the NY Times reported.

Her prime time program was replaced with bland, mostly unwatchable programs.

On her final Fox broadcast on March 13, Ms. Regan announced that her program would no longer be appearing for the foreseeable future. “I will see you all soon,” she told viewers before signing off. “Stay healthy, and stay safe.”

The 47-year-old host was targeted by the Brock-Soros Media Matters. This is the segment that got her fired:

#FoxBusiness SUSPENDS #TrishRegan For More #WuhanVirus Coverage Targeted By Media Matters

AFTER This Accurate

Takedown Of Trump Hating DemocRATS Politicizing The #WuhanCoronaVirus Sounds Like The Work Of #PaulRyan & The Leftist Globalist Murdoch Sons pic.twitter.com/DoftnMdBjH — Dr. Marty Fox 🇺🇸 (@DrMartyFox) March 14, 2020