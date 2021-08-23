They can’t get out of Afghanistan, “It would be better to die under the Taliban’s bullet”

















The horror in Kabul is so bad even NBC News is reporting it.

Local staff members at the U.S. Embassy in Kabul are “deeply disheartened” by U.S. evacuation efforts and have expressed a sense of betrayal and distrust in the U.S. government, according to a State Department diplomatic cable obtained by NBC News.

The cable, which was sent Saturday, said memos were sent Wednesday inviting Afghan staff members at the embassy to head to Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. It told them to take food and to prepare for difficult conditions.

“However, no one anticipated the brutal experience that occurred,” the cable said.

Staffers reported being jostled, hit, spat on and cursed at by Taliban fighters at checkpoints near the airport, it said, adding that criminals were taking advantage of the chaos while the U.S. military tried to maintain order “in an extremely physical situation.”

They should have anticipated it.

Some staff members reported that they were almost separated from their children, while others collapsed in a crush of people and had to be taken to hospitals with injuries, the cable said. Others said they had collapsed on the road because of heat exhaustion, it said.

“It would be better to die under the Taliban’s bullet” than face the crowds again, a staff member was quoted as saying in the cable.

“Happy to die here, but with dignity and pride,” another said, while a third accused the U.S. of prioritizing Afghan government elites with contacts in the U.S., who already had the correct paperwork and other ways to flee the country.

EXCLUSIVE: Local U.S. Embassy Kabul staff is losing faith in evacuation efforts, per cable obtained by @NBCNews. “It would be better to die under the Taliban’s bullet” than face the crowds again, said one.“Happy to die here, but with dignity and pride,” another said. https://t.co/zFyyQzblgr — Abigail Williams (@Abs_NBC) August 22, 2021

