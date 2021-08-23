Singapore offers US help with evacuation but Kamala Harris rejects it

















Singapore offered the U.S. several military transport planes to help with the Afghanistan evacuation but was brushed aside by Kamala Harris. She rejected it, saying, “Right now…our focus has to be on evacuating American citizens, Afghans who worked with us, and vulnerable Afghans.”

That is what was suggested by Singapore — help with the evacuation!

You would think the fool would accept just for the optics. Like Biden, she often doesn’t know what she’s saying. Her programming isn’t flexible.

She wouldn’t engage when asked if she could have done anything differently.

“There is going to be plenty of time to analyze what has happened and what has taken place in the context of the withdrawal from Afghanistan,” Harris said during a joint news conference with Singapore’s prime minister.

“But right now we are singularly focused on evacuating American citizens, Afghans who have worked with us, and Afghans who are vulnerable, including women and children and that is our singular focus at this time,” said Harris.

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong responded, and was flanked by President Halimah Yacob.

“We hope Afghanistan does not become an epicenter for terrorism again,” said Lee, adding that Singapore had offered transport aircraft to help with evacuations.

The vice president offers talking points as the world faces potential catastrophes her administration caused. She helped plan or support this catastrophe in Afghanistan.

She will next go to Vietnam and then campaign for far-left Gavin Newsom in California.

Watch:

Vice President Kamala Harris said during a visit to Singapore that the U.S. was focusing on evacuation efforts taking place in Afghanistan and that there would be plenty of time to analyze the context of the troop withdrawal https://t.co/3D24Dm7Lkg pic.twitter.com/pYvc22s43n — Reuters (@Reuters) August 23, 2021

