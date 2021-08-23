Marie Antoinette Pelosi holds a Chichi Napa brunch

As Afghanistan burns, Nancy Pelosi held a lavish Chici Napa brunch at the vineyard, where only the servants wore masks. It was almost totally an old white rich Democrat crowd. It was a $29,000 per head minimum fundraiser.

Her buddy Joe Biden is under fire but it’s not a problem for this key leader of the party of caring and love.


