They have the cell phone pings of ballot traffickers working drop boxes

















True the Vote traced ballot traffickers in Georgia and Arizona as they dumped ballots off into an average of 23 dropboxes each. Not only do they have video surveillance but it’s backed up with cell phone pings. They have presented the evidence to the DoJ and have spoken with local law enforcement. If the DoJ does not engage, True the Vote will make it public.

In late 2020, True the Vote engaged a select team of contractors to determine if ballot trafficking was taking place as part of an organized criminal enterprise.

They “watched the mass mail out of paper ballots to highly inaccurate voter records, the harried installation of ballot dropboxes privately funded by billionaire tech magnates, and the hundreds of legislative changes, lawsuits, and consent decrees that fundamentally altered election processes. All of it came together in 2020, under the fog of COVID. It was planned. It was purposeful.”

They knew the grifters would leave trackable trails. They engaged contractors.

They acquired over ten trillion location-based cell signals in major metropolitan areas across six states. Initially, they worked with whistleblowers and witnesses, but soon enough, the data alone told the tale. Using mobile and GPS data, they mapped the travel patterns of ballot traffickers to ballot dropboxes.

“Ballot trafficking will soon be exposed on a massive scale,” Catherine Engelbrecht, president of True the Vote, said in an email statement sent out by the conservative election integrity organization Saturday.

What They Found

Their findings reveal overwhelming evidence of ballot trafficking. They found 242 suspected ballot traffickers in Georgia and 202 traffickers in Arizona. According to the data, each trafficker went to an average of 23 ballot dropboxes.

They have much more.

All the research, including suspected locations where ballots were delivered, processed, and distributed, along with the individual devices associated, has been submitted in the form of a formal complaint, along with all data, to the FBI.

Briefings have been provided to state law enforcement and political leadership in several states. These conversations will continue to broaden in the coming days.

The quality of this video is inferior overall; lighting is bad, cameras are poorly positioned, timestamps are manipulated, key timeframes are often missing. Nevertheless, they are working video by video, using proprietary AI-based code we’ve written to screen the over 100,000 clips in our possession.

They are successfully finding video evidence that corroborates the digital data and supports the need for full investigations by law enforcement.

An Example

Figure 1: 24-hour Route in Georgia

This person’s route included stops at 5 organizations and 27 individual ballot drop boxes, traveling across 6 counties. Red dots represent ballot drop boxes, blue house icons (circled) represent targeted organizations, blue line represents daily travel path.

Ballot harvesting is illegal in Georgia.

What Comes Next?

To date, law enforcement has not taken action.

If law enforcement doesn’t initiate investigations, True the Vote has plans to release all data, all video, publicly.

True the Vote also built an app to automate citizen-led voter roll clean-up efforts called IV3. Next week, they will launch the app. It will be the first in a series of tools and supports to help citizens’ restore election integrity.

