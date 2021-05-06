They have the votes to oust Liz Cheney and her “Democrat talking points”









There are enough votes to remove Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) from her position as House GOP Conference chair, according to top House Republican member Jim Jordan.

Cheney is the No. 3 GOP member and is working against the party by trashing the former president and the America First agenda.

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, explained why she has to go in a Wednesday appearance on Fox News.

“You can’t have a Republican conference chair reciting Democrat talking points. You can’t have a Republican conference chair taking a position that 90 percent of the party disagrees with, and you can’t have a Republican Party chair consistently speaking out against the individual who 74 million Americans voted for,” he said.

The caucus will likely gather next week and oust Cheney, according to Jordan.

“I think that for sure the votes are there and I think it will happen, most likely next Wednesday,” he said.

Cheney survived a closed-door vote in February but she hasn’t stopped attacking the former president who gives it right back to her — brutally.

“House Republicans need to be solely focused on taking back the House in 2022 and fighting against Speaker [Nancy] Pelosi and President [Joe] Biden’s radical socialist agenda, and Elise Stefanik is strongly committed to doing that, which is why Whip Scalise has pledged to support her for Conference Chair,” Lauren Fine, a spokesperson for House Republican Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.), told The Epoch Times via email.

Scalise is the No. 2 Republican in the House.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said on Tuesday that Republicans had concerns about Cheney’s ability “to carry out the job as conference chair, to carry out the message.”

Cheney won’t carry the message and seems oblivious to the destruction being inflicted by Joe Biden’s handlers.

She’s giving talking points to Democrats and appears in their fundraising ads. Even now, she claims falsely that Republicans don’t want her to tell the truth about the election. She has to know that is not the problem, yet she’s giving Democrats more fodder.

At this point, she’s just a negative for the party. Cheney has alienated the voters.

Related