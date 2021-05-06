World sees US as more of a threat to democracy than Russia or China









Remember, democracy never lasts long. It soon wastes, exhausts, and murders itself. There never was a democracy yet that did not commit suicide. It is in vain to say that democracy is less vain, less proud, less selfish, less ambitious, or less avaricious than aristocracy or monarchy. It is not true, in fact, and nowhere appears in history. Those passions are the same in all men, under all forms of simple government, and when unchecked, produce the same effects of fraud, violence, and cruelty. … Individuals have conquered themselves. Nations and large bodies of men, never. ~ John Adams

A brand tracking firm tied to the far-left, globalist Alliance for Democracies did a survey of the 50 global ‘democracies.’ They found that the US is perceived as a bigger threat to democracy than Russia and China, Yahoo reports.

Forget the fact that they are both led by evil men and China, who are slavers, plans to take over the world.

Currently, one might say the US is led by evil men and women.

The surveyors claim that “after four years of Donald Trump and rising political extremism in the United States, America is no longer the beacon of democracy it once was.”

They define Trump supporters as extremists.

Donald Trump tried to bring us back to the Constitution. We are NOT a democracy. We are a constitutional Republic — a representative government — at least, it’s supposed to be.

The real threat to democracy is Biden, but these people think he’s the savior.

The world is upside down where once-free nations join with socialist and communist nations to claim redistribution is the answer to inequality.

“Inequality is believed to be the biggest hindrance to democracy,” according to the survey, and they perceive tech companies and their power, especially in the U.S. as a threat.

It is socialism and Biden’s handlers who are causing creating worsening inequality. You only have to look at socialist California to know that is the case.

They also see Big Tech as a threat. On that, they are correct. Big Tech has the money and power of a government and they know it. But no one is doing a thing about it.

The rest of the world is filled with leftist thugs and that’s what Biden wants for us. It’s what the world wants for us.

Watch this very important clip with the late Walter E. Williams [ we miss him more than we can say]:

