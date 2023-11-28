They Want You to Live in a Shed in the Backyard

Business Insider published an article about living in a tiny house in the backyard, or you can rent a tiny house in the backyard.

The story revolves around Jean Lowell, 75, who needed a more wheelchair-accessible and affordable house. So Jean got a $20,000 grant, and she refinanced her home. That was enough for her to build a tiny little house in her backyard.

She lives in Montpelier, Vermont, and wanted to live in a house that could take her through her old age. She said she wanted to serve two purposes. One was to provide safe, secure, and affordable housing for her adult daughter and her child because the housing market is so limited, so expensive, and so volatile. The other purpose was to try to provide a place for her husband and her to live out their old age.

Her home wasn’t wheelchair accessible, and it was too big.

She refinanced her mortgage for the unit. It’s 560 ft. She designed every inch of it with an architect friend. Her husband put in the heating system to save money. She reused windows from her old house. She bought the doors, the appliances, and the windows.

It all worked out, and they live in this cozy little tiny thing, and her daughter gets the house.

The footage of her teeny tiny house happens to be the same as my finished basement. I can fit a couch, a pullout couch, a TV, and a pool table in it. It’s not big!

