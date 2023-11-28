Top US Official Conspired with Fauci to Downplay Lab Leak Theory

Dr. Anthony Fauci downplayed the logical assumption that the coronavirus came from a Wuhan lab leak. He conspired with Dr. Kadlec to make the zoonotic transmission the only reasonable theory, as he called critics conspiracy theorists.

The former Director of National Intelligence, John Ratcliffe, says the CDC Director and the Secretary of State agreed with him that SARS-CoV-2 was created in the Wuhan lab, but Anthony Fauci labeled the lab origin as a “conspiracy theory,” probably because he funded the lab.

N.B. In the community notes, someone linked one study from China in April 2020, a science.org study from July 2022, and an early study from Nature in March 2020, connecting the virus to the Wuhan market. The studies proved nothing, and there are others that do connect the virus to the lab.

We were all censored for noting the possibility the virus emanated from the Wuhan lab even though it was an obvious possibility.

KADLEC TELLS THE TRUTH

Robert Kadlec was “Assistant Secretary of Health and Human Services for Preparedness and Response” in the Trump administration. During an interview with Sky News Australia, he admitted he conspired with Dr. Anthony Fauci to downplay the possibility that the China virus came from a Wuhan lab leak.

He didn’t work for the State Department, yet he decided to set policy with Dr. Fauci. He kept this information to himself until now. He worked for Donald Trump and probably never said a word of it to him, thus contributing to the chain of events that led to bad policy and the death of millions of people.

“I wake up at usually about 2 or 3 am and think about it honestly because it’s something that we all played a role in,” Kadlec said.

“Yes, we had some successes; we had some other non-successes, meaning failures. And part of the reason I’m still committed to trying to… bring this subject up is at least to say it’s important to know now what happened.”

“The tools of science to do this kind of synthetic biology, this risky research has not been limited to China. It happens in the United States. It’s happening in a lot of places in the world, and we could have another one of these (pandemics) if we don’t accept that,'” he added.

Still, it continues.

Dr Kadlec felt that Fauci had other ignoble reasons for wanting to divert attention away from the Wuhan Institute of Virology. He said Fauci was likely worried about his reputation if it eventuated that his agency had funded the gain-of-function research that sparked the outbreak.

“That would be a natural reaction of him or anybody, particularly, I think, for him saying, what could this do to me and to our institute as a consequence if we were found to have some culpability or some involvement in this?”

United States agencies, including Dr. Fauci’s, were funding research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology via a not-for-profit organization, EcoHealth Alliance.

Why is he speaking up now?

“I just feel like it is an obligation that I have to say what happened. And I think to factually try to portray this, not to get sympathy or forgiveness, but more to saying factually, here’s what happened. This is what we tried to do. Did it work? No. In fact, the thing you regret is that the downstream effects were things that we could not control,” he said.

Why didn’t Kadlec say something truthful when it mattered most? It’s a lie by omission. At least he is saying something now, but he’s no hero.

We now have Kadlec saying it in his own words and, aside from deserving respect for coming clean, it's just as bad as what Sky News said it was. Kadlec helped Fauci and Collins cover up the origin of Covid in order to lower the temperature with China. Haul him before Congress.

Dr. Scott Atlas reports that scientists hold patents on these vaccines and receive royalties for the vaccines they approve. They won’t report if they have received royalties or how much, which makes them look rather suspicious.

Dr. Scott Atlas reports that scientists hold patents on these vaccines and receive royalties for the vaccines they approve. They won't report if they have received royalties or how much, which makes them look rather suspicious.

