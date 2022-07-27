Betrayal and Insurrection by the Democrat Party

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) removed an anti-China security measure from a bill that invests billions of dollars in the U.S. technology sector. It allows China to benefit from the bill, and it could kneecap the legislation. This information came from the free beacon. This is a deep betrayal.
The bill is Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors (CHIPS) for America Act. It’s nothing to brag about, thanks to Schumer.
He’s a traitor. Perhaps it’s what his donors want, who knows, but he surely doesn’t care about this country. He’s yet another Democrat, Benedict Arnold. Sen. Portman wrote the provision he had removed.
Sen. Portman (R., Ohio) wrote provisions that bar U.S. companies from manufacturing products in China, such as semiconductors, that were developed using federally funded research. Myriad government and private investigations conclude that the Chinese government routinely steals trade secrets from U.S. companies, government agencies, and universities.
It’s going to be another giveaway to Maoist China. Republicans shouldn’t have agreed to this bill. Someone should start standing up for the USA.
This isn’t the only betrayal. We no longer have borders or immigration laws. That is the real insurrection.
According to Homeland Security Investigations, back in 2018, smuggling migrants was a $500 million industry. It has now soared to $13 billion. The Biden administration is not doing anything to stop this. Instead, they are now offering new ID cards for migrants – further fueling the border crisis. The administration is also planning to offer them state benefits.
When Eric Adams thought Texas and Arizona were sending hordes of illegal aliens to New York City, he said: “Our schools are going to be impacted. Our healthcare system is going to be impacted. Our infrastructure is going to be impacted.”
Since he discovered they are flown into New York City airports by the Biden administration, he changed his tune. Now he’s saying we need to take care of all the illegal aliens who show up here.
He woke up temporarily, but he’s back to playing the clown once again.
Then we have the betrayal of our prosecutors and mayors who allow criminals to run rampant.
Here is a good and horrific example of the Hell that is New York City. Look at the photo of this cute young boy. It’s beyond tragic.
Damon Streeter moved out of NYC in 2020 due to crime. His son 14 was killed visiting his grandma. He tells CBS he’s sitting across from where it happened because “can’t go home w/o his son” & “feels like a failure” he did everything right. Fake tough on crime @NYCMayor failed him pic.twitter.com/QoY0iwtB4p
Have said it here before, will say it again – The ENTIRE DNC is now OWNED by China.
Nov 2020 was NOT an election. Fraud was SO MASSIVE, what you actually witnessed was the OVERTHROW of our Government by the DNC, the Deep State, SOME eGOP traitors WITH THE INDISPENSIBLE HELP OF CHINA.
It is WITHOUT DOUBT, Covid was INTENTIONALLY released upon the world by China. Their Chinese New Year celebration in Wuhan was attended by millions. A large percentage of those millions were foreigners, AMERICANS. When festivities came to an end, Chinese natives were PROHIBITED from leaving Wuhan, kept FROM traveling to other parts of China. Foreigners were PROMPTLY disbursed all over the world, INCLUDING AMERICA/
At this point, China already KNEW the virus was transmitted human to human. Fauci, DEEPLY connected with CHINA, was script ready. Hell, Fauci “predicted” a pandemic during the latter part of the Trump administration LONG before it happened. Fauci is NO Nostradamus.
Today, Fauci tried to deny he ever recommended shutdowns – SAY WHAT? Has this man ever heard of VIDEO?
The plan was QUITE effective. Shut the country down in the name of, “science,” bring on Mail In voting and The Mother of ALL Stolen elections.
This is no conspiracy “theory.” Oh it certainly was a conspiracy conducted by China, Fauci and the DNC, at what price?
The ENTIRE DNC, SOME GOP Elitists, the entire Biden family are now FULLY OWNED by the CCP. They will blatantly commit TREASON because if they dare to cross China, the CCP WILL blow the whistle on them all.
Just remember that the corrupt MSM are 1000% COMPLICIT….