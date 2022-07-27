Betrayal and Insurrection by the Democrat Party

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) removed an anti-China security measure from a bill that invests billions of dollars in the U.S. technology sector. It allows China to benefit from the bill, and it could kneecap the legislation. This information came from the free beacon. This is a deep betrayal.

The bill is Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors (CHIPS) for America Act. It’s nothing to brag about, thanks to Schumer.

He’s a traitor. Perhaps it’s what his donors want, who knows, but he surely doesn’t care about this country. He’s yet another Democrat, Benedict Arnold. Sen. Portman wrote the provision he had removed.

Sen. Portman (R., Ohio) wrote provisions that bar U.S. companies from manufacturing products in China, such as semiconductors, that were developed using federally funded research. Myriad government and private investigations conclude that the Chinese government routinely steals trade secrets from U.S. companies, government agencies, and universities.

It’s going to be another giveaway to Maoist China. Republicans shouldn’t have agreed to this bill. Someone should start standing up for the USA.

This isn’t the only betrayal. We no longer have borders or immigration laws. That is the real insurrection.

According to Homeland Security Investigations, back in 2018, smuggling migrants was a $500 million industry. It has now soared to $13 billion. The Biden administration is not doing anything to stop this. Instead, they are now offering new ID cards for migrants – further fueling the border crisis. The administration is also planning to offer them state benefits.

When Eric Adams thought Texas and Arizona were sending hordes of illegal aliens to New York City, he said: “Our schools are going to be impacted. Our healthcare system is going to be impacted. Our infrastructure is going to be impacted.”

Since he discovered they are flown into New York City airports by the Biden administration, he changed his tune. Now he’s saying we need to take care of all the illegal aliens who show up here.

He woke up temporarily, but he’s back to playing the clown once again.

Then we have the betrayal of our prosecutors and mayors who allow criminals to run rampant.

Here is a good and horrific example of the Hell that is New York City. Look at the photo of this cute young boy. It’s beyond tragic.

Damon Streeter moved out of NYC in 2020 due to crime. His son 14 was killed visiting his grandma. He tells CBS he’s sitting across from where it happened because “can’t go home w/o his son” & “feels like a failure” he did everything right. Fake tough on crime @NYCMayor failed him pic.twitter.com/QoY0iwtB4p — Sean Fitzgerald (Actual Justice Warrior) (@IamSean90) July 26, 2022

Related