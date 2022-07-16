They’re Masking Children Again in San Diego Against the Science

There is no statistical difference in transmission rates between masking or not masking children, according to a recent study and other studies. However, it does harm social and linguistic development.

Where is the scientific evidence it works because we aren’t finding it. Yet, the San Diego School District is mandating masking indoors again. If the parents allow it, they’re foolish. This isn’t coming from science. It’s coming from the teacher’s union. People in teacher’s unions only care about the teachers. That’s a fact. They think schools are for teachers.

Fight back here! It’s not good for the children.

"From August 26, 2021, to January 17, 2022, cumulative incidence in the mask compulsory school district was almost identical to cumulative incidence in the mask-optional district"https://t.co/fLBoUhPmKN https://t.co/iKxFlaL2FY — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) July 16, 2022

Children are not disease vectors.

Stanford's Dr. Jay Bhattacharya on masking kids & pathogens found on masks: "There's no real benefit from it. Kids spread the disease less efficiently than adults … We've really mistreated them. We've treated them like vectors of disease when they're really not." pic.twitter.com/BUyjw527A5 — Scott Morefield (@SKMorefield) June 17, 2021

Let Them Choose is a San Diego community effort to fight the unnecessary COVID mandates. They train community members to run for the Board of Education and provide parents with what they describe as the parent’s toolkit to bring back the children’s smiles.

THE DATA IS CLEAR

Dr. Marty Makary, Fox ​News Contributor, Surgeon and A Professor Of Health Policy At The Johns Hopkins School Of Public Health to discuss his role advising Virginia Governor Glenn Youngin on covid and the ongoing battle over masking kids at school.

“Well, it turns out that the data are now pretty clear that the cloth masks are really not doing much in terms of reducing transmission.

“And by the way, we have an acknowledgment now that everybody will get omicron. It’s just so it’s that ubiquitous that it’s it’s basically almost unavoidable. Now that’s not saying people should resign themselves to it.

“It’s good to use good public health hygiene.

“But we have covered the faces of children for two years with really no data to support the cloth masks. And many of us were saying, Hey, look at the particle size of an aerosolized virus. With COVID, it’s about three to five microns and look at the poor size of the cloth masks. It’s 10 to 20 microns.”

