Things Are Bad When the Ukraine President Calls Out Biden for His Response

Joe Biden will send troops to protect any border except the United States border. Does anyone else find that odd? It’s also pretty bad when the President whose nation you are moving to protect tells you to stop overreacting.

Russia’s stock market crashed by 9% today. It’s not likely Putin wants this conflict. He’s more of a menace than a threat right now.

UKRAINE’S PRESIDENT CALLED OUT BIDEN’S ESCALATION BS

Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky blasted Joe Biden for evacuating US citizens and encouraging his country to democratize – “but being the first to leave when Russia turns up the temperature.”

A source close with Volodymyr Zelensky said the Ukrainian president doesn’t feel there is an “imminent threat” to Kiev.

The source also quoted Zelensky saying, “Quite frankly these Americans are safer in Kiev than they are in Los Angeles … or any other crime-ridden city in the U.S.,” in a shot at spiking U.S. crime rates.

The administration pulled U.S. embassy personnel and their families from Ukraine over the weekend, followed by the UK and others.

The State Department told private American citizens still in Ukraine to find their own way out because “the US government will not be in a position to evacuate U.S. citizens” should Russia invade. We know they’re serious about that since they left Americans in Afghanistan unnecessarily.

A new report reveals Joe Biden is finalizing his plans to deploy U.S. forces to Eastern Europe.

The Ukraine Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson also criticized the U.S. State Department’s decision to withdraw some embassy staff and families in a Monday morning Twitter post and called it ‘premature’.

