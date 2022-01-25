WA State Senator – Re Guns, “Constitutionality Is in the Eye of the Beholder.”

Many Democrats need an education in the meaning of a Constitutional Republic. One of those Democrats is Washington State Senator Patty Kuderer. She was discussing a new gun control bill during a committee meeting when she said, “constitutionality is in the eye of the beholder.”

The bill they were discussing was Senate Bill 5568.

Senate Bill 5568, an amendment to RCW 9.41.300, would make it unlawful to carry firearms openly, along with other weapons, in certain places, The Post Millennial reported.

Kuderer thinks the constitution leaves a lot of room for interpretation.

“This is not an issue of whether or not you may possess a weapon. It is an issue of where you may carry it,” Senator Kuderer said. “That is a reasonable restriction.”

Senator Kuderer alleged that open carrying firearms and weapons “intimidate” people and shouldn’t be allowed in places that partake in debate, like City Hall meetings.

Democrats make it up as they go along.

On Monday, Washington State Senator Patty Kuderer @senpattykuderer said, “Constitutionality is in the eye of the beholder.” H/T to @wacivilrights for the video pic.twitter.com/mLYeu3QHcx — Ari Hoffman (@thehoffather) January 21, 2022

