‘Presidential’ Joe Called Fox Reporter “a Stupid Son of a Bitch” on a Hot Mic

‘Presidential’ Joe Biden called Fox News reporter Peter Doocy a “stupid son of a bitch” on a hot mic, CNBC reported.

After Biden complained that all the press questions were about the military buildup around Ukraine, Doocy shouted, “Will you take questions about inflation? Do you think inflation is a political liability ahead of the midterms?”

Biden apparently thought the mic was turned off, even though it was directly in front of him, and we got to hear the real Joe Biden — a nasty man. He responded sarcastically to Doocy, thinking he could not hear him, “No, that’s a great asset. More inflation. What a stupid son of a bitch.”

This is who Joe is. He has always been nasty.

Watch:

Biden: What a stupid son of a bitch pic.twitter.com/K8H74Vfv8m — Acyn (@Acyn) January 24, 2022

Our stupid and always wrong president likes to call other people ‘stupid.’ When he was caught doing it with another reporter recently, he promised to be more presidential.

REPORTER: “Why are you waiting on Putin to make the first move, sir?” BIDEN: “What a stupid question.” pic.twitter.com/rcKxNePAR3 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 20, 2022

Related