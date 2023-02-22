Third Republican Candidate Enters the Presidential Race

Donald Trump and Nikki Haley are the only Republicans who announced their presidential candidacy. At least, they were until a new hopeful announced his candidacy this evening.

Conservative businessman and author of “Woke, Inc.: Inside Corporate America’s Social Justice Scam,” Vivek Ramaswamy, announced his candidacy for president during Fox News’s Tucker Carlson’s show on Tuesday evening.

“We are in the middle of this national identity crisis, Tucker, where we have celebrated our difference for so long that we forgot all the ways we are really just the same as Americans, bound by a common set of ideals that set this nation into motion 250 years ago,” he said.

“That’s why I am proud to say tonight that I am running for United States president to revive those ideals in this country,” Ramaswamy announced on “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

“I think we need to put ‘merit’ back into ‘America’ in every spirit of our lives,” added Ramaswamy, who vowed to end affirmative action in “every sphere of American life.”

He doesn’t have a prayer but is bright and likable. His agenda is traditional, and I agree with everything he said.

Today I’m launching not just a political campaign, but a cultural movement to revive American national identity itself.https://t.co/LcDB04ihNQ pic.twitter.com/koRfznikcQ — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) February 22, 2023

Eliminate affirmative action. Dismantle climate religion. 8-year limits for federal bureaucrats. Shut down worthless federal agencies. Declare Total Independence from China. Annihilate the drug cartels. Make political expression a civil right. No CBDCs. Revive merit & excellence. pic.twitter.com/BnYcIBjxYr — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) February 22, 2023

Related