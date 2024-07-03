Third World Immigrant Wants to Deport White Americans

Clown World Hits a New Low

The United States can’t survive with the DEI crazies coming into this country. The third-world immigrant in the clip below wants to deport white people in the United States. She thinks white people are criminal illegals. Settlers are not illegal aliens. White immigrants who come legally are allowed to be here.

The Palestinian woman thinks white people are illegal and criminal because they’re white. That makes her perfect for Biden’s clown world.

An immigrant from a third world country wants to deport all “the whiteys, the Caucasians, the white people in America” pic.twitter.com/Uu5OrIWl8R — I Meme Therefore I Am (@ImMeme0) July 2, 2024

People are coming here for countries you haven’t even heard of. They answered Biden’s call for the world to come in illegally. They are coming in enormous numbers. They aren’t grateful, and are mostly coming for the wrong reasons.

This morning Curtis Sliwa, who founded the Guardian Angels, was on the WABC radio filling in for Sid Rosenberg. He’s opposed to illegal immigration and went to Staten Island when he heard the basement of a church was going to be set up for a crowd of illegal aliens. Guarding the door were MS-13 and Black Lives Matter. They’ve joined forces.

President Biden’s migrant crisis had “gone global”, with increasing numbers of aliens showing up illegally at the Southwest border from countries that hadn’t previously attracted a lot of illegal aliens to the United States.https://t.co/E2dU7yY2he — Center for Immigration Studies (@CIS_org) May 29, 2024