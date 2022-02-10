This Amazing Canadian Video Will Probably Move You

M Dowling
1

This is a very moving viral video with a great message about restoring democracy in the country they love. It is beautiful.

This is a full-scale rebellion, not a fringe minority.

“We will not be divided. If we stand together, we will win this country back.”

“I firmly believe this is our last stand and we are not coming home until we are all free.”

God bless those who will fight for freedom.

Watch:


