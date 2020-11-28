This appears to be Trump’s real path to saving his presidency

By
M. Dowling
-
0

President Trump’s real plan to save his presidency appears to be an effort to get the decision to the U.S. House of Representatives and the statehouses.  Watch the video to the end.

The decision would be constitutional. It would be based on the balloting chaos created by mail-in balloting.

Watch:

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.