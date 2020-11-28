This appears to be Trump’s real path to saving his presidency

President Trump’s real plan to save his presidency appears to be an effort to get the decision to the U.S. House of Representatives and the statehouses. Watch the video to the end.

The decision would be constitutional. It would be based on the balloting chaos created by mail-in balloting.

Watch:

CNN: “So, the outcome would be to re-elect Donald Trump. Trump doesn’t need to do anything other than to simply accept this outcome, which is Constitutional.” Biden voters, here’s your chance to *scream internally.*🔻 pic.twitter.com/2ZDKa4NwKr — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) November 28, 2020