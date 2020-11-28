Trump PA case brutally rejected by 3-judge panel of 3rd Circuit

Pennsylvania Third Circuit Judge Stephanos Bibas, a Trump appointee, wrote the opinion rejecting the Trump campaign’s election suit appeal from the three-judge panel.

The panel includes two George W. Bush appointees and one Trump appointee.

Trump legal team’s Jenna Ellis, along with Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, released a joint statement condemning the state’s “activist judicial machinery.” They say they are headed to the Supreme Court.

It’s unclear if this is the result of the state’s “activist judicial machinery.” It could be, but it might not be.

“Charges of unfairness are serious. But calling an election unfair does not make it so. Charges require specific allegations and then proof. We have neither here,” the decision reads.

The campaign did not allege fraud, “Instead, it objects that Pennsylvania’s Secretary of State and some counties restricted poll watchers and let voters fix technical defects in their mail-in ballots. It offers nothing more,” the panel of judges wrote.

They rejected those legal arguments in the absence of proof of fraud.

Ed Morrissey wrote on Twitter that the Third Circuit slammed the door on Giuliani’s PA appeal. The appeal was narrow on the procedural issues regarding the ability to amend the complaint again. The panel unanimously rules that not only was it proper to deny the request; the amended complaint was “futile.”

Judge Bibas — a Trump appointee — writes that most of those issues are state, not federal, issues that have already been disposed of by PA’s judiciary. Ambiguous and unsupported claims of discrimination don’t make for a federal case. “Its alchemy cannot transmute lead into gold.”

Many believe all these changes and machinations were done immediately before the election to throw it to Biden.