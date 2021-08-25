This clip says it all about Joe Biden, an arrogant coward

Joe Biden, the Surrender-in-Chief, and his administration are ruining the country and the world. How does a US president completely surrender to medieval thugs, and without any fight or planning whatsoever?
The Trump campaign summed it up well in this video.
Watch:
NEW – Trump Campaign releases “Surrenderer-In-Chief” video.pic.twitter.com/6zivR9VMFK
— Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) August 24, 2021
Greg Kelly, at the beginning of his show, played all the generals over the past 20 years touting the “progress” being made in Afghanistan and the accomplishments of the Afghan fighting force. That progress must have been an “inch” a year. It would be good if that segment could be posted everywhere.
