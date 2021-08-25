SCOTUS rules on ‘remain in Mexico’ policy

The Supreme Court reinstated the ‘remain in Mexico’ policy for asylum applicants. It requires asylum applicants to wait in Mexico while their claims are evaluated by US authorities. The three liberal/leftist justices dissented.
The Court refused to block a lower-court ruling that requires the government to reinstate the policy.
The policy must be implemented NOW!
