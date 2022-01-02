This Comment from Michelle Obama & Her Boo Broke the Internet

WTH am I looking at?
We don’t see how she broke the Internet, but those two did break our government, helping turn our government toward communism.
On the first day of 2022, FOREVER FLOTUS Michelle Obama broke the internet. 😍😍 https://t.co/reCm7AJsPJ
— Madam Vice President Harris is THEE GOAT! (@flywithkamala) January 1, 2022
Someone retweeted this – look at her shape:
I definitely love it, but I think my favorite will always be this one pic.twitter.com/HLLZ6hqHhh
— MissMontana (@Sisu_MT_AK) January 2, 2022
They rave about after Michelle after she was followed by a gorgeous fashion model, Melania Trump, who they continually trash.
Not too surprising from a society that worships Hussein like some demigod and elevates a drug dealer to saint of fentanyl.
Drooling dullards will be happy with their chains even if they don’t rest that gently.
I thought Kim Kartrashian broke the internet with her butt that no one had ever seen before?
Oh, that was just a bunch of hype as well.