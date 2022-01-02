Twitter Permanently Suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Account

Twitter permanently suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene’s personal account

Greene’s personal account was suspended over “repeated violations” of the company’s Covid-19 misinformation policy, the company said, according to the gleeful Marxists at NBC News.

They say she’s giving out misinformation, which would be anything they disagree with.

“We permanently suspended the account you referenced (@mtgreenee) for repeated violations of our COVID-19 misinformation policy,” Twitter said in a statement. “We’ve been clear that, per our strike system for this policy, we will permanently suspend accounts for repeated violations of the policy.”

Greene, R-Ga., appears to still have access to her professional account, @RepMTG, but Twitter did not say what was tweeted to earn a permanent suspension.

Greene said, in a statement Sunday through her office, that she was suspended for tweeting statistics from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System.

“Twitter is an enemy to America and can’t handle the truth,” Greene said. “That’s fine, I’ll show America we don’t need them and it’s time to defeat our enemies.”

The new Totalitarian communist in charge of Twitter is moving further Left towards Stalinism as quickly as possible.

Greene doesn’t talk the talk or walk the walk in a very visible way. She’s too effective and the Left hates her.

