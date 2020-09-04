This is a very nice protest! Hair dryer rally at Nancy’s house

This is a very nice protest. Frustrated salon clients who want shops opened showed up at Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco house in a hairdryer protest. They hung dryers, blow dryers, and other equipment on a tree outside her house to send a message.

Speaker Pelosi was just busted breaking the rules and getting her hair done in a closed shop without a mask! Then she lied and claimed she was set up by the salon owner who is a frustrated owner going bankrupt.

Some of the protesters wore rollers in their hair.

Another clip of the protest shared by the San Francisco Chronicle shows a demonstrator telling the group, …”To gather, to make sure everybody has an opportunity to earn a living and feed their families.” The women then cheer and another adds, “The government needs to stay out of it.”

Oh, who doesn’t agree with that?

Protesters have gathered in front of Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home and are stringing up curlers and blow dryers on a tree after a video surfaced of Pelosi getting her hair done indoors/maskless at a SF salon @sfchronicle pic.twitter.com/v6KVORByaP — Jessica Christian (@jachristian) September 3, 2020

RAW: Protesters Gather Outside Pelosi's Home Calling For Businesses To Reopen https://t.co/DDiYslyElQ via @YahooNews — Kenny_ANTI_gop (@Hope012015) September 4, 2020