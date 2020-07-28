This is an example of the enthusiasm for Joe Biden’s candidacy

Former Bernie Sanders campaign co-chair Nina Turner explained her enthusiasm for voting for Joe Biden during a recent interview.

“It’s like saying to somebody, ‘You have a bowl of sh– in front of you, and all you’ve got to do is eat half of it instead of the whole thing.’ It’s still sh–,” Turner explained in an Atlantic piece titled “Don’t Count Trump Out,”

Harvard University professor Cornel West, a communist Bernie supporter, said something similar.

“We have to be true to ourselves and acknowledge that Biden is a mediocre, milquetoast, neoliberal centrist that we’ve been fighting against in the Democratic establishment,” West said.

Wow, with those enthusiastic endorsements, how does anyone resist voting for Sleepy Joe? The only motivation they have is hatred for Trump which is why they need to keep the riots and the virus going.

USA Today reported on Thursday that young black voters said they are not excited to vote for Joe Biden.

The report also said that older black voters were much more likely to vote for Biden than younger black voters.

An analysis conducted by the Democracy Fund and UCLA Nationscape project found that 91% of black voters ages 65 and up said they were going to vote for Biden, while just 68% of black voters between ages 18 and 29 said the same.

While Biden is their guy, they aren’t enthusiastic about him. Hopefully, they stay home.

Only 19 people were watching Biden’s recent livestream 26 minutes in:

19 people watching a Biden Livestream. Man, I’ll get a few thousand for a random impromptu instagram live. No enthusiasm for sleepy Joe. Maybe he would do better if they let him out of the basement?rather than hiding him from America all the time. https://t.co/ks58TceUL2 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 22, 2020