‘Myth man’ Nadler claims feds in Portland are there to get photo ops

Still going with the idea that Portland riots are peaceful protests or mythical riots, House Judiciary Chair Jerry Nadler accused Attorney General Bill Barr of only sending federal officers to Portland for campaign ad footage. Prior to this, Nadler called the Portland riots, a “myth.” Other Democrats like Zoe Lofgren and Steven Cohen have strongly defended the rioters in this hearing. Basically, Nadler is doing the same thing as Lofgren and Cohen with these spurious accusations.

Nadler falsely claimed the protesters aren’t mobs, they are mothers, veterans, and mayors. The moms were mostly Antifa as were the vets if they were vets. As for Mayors, it was Mayor Wheeler who might as well be Antifa himself.

Watch:

.@RepJerryNadler on federal officers being sent to Portland to stop the riots: “The president wants footage for his campaign ads and you appear serving it up to him as ordered… The protesters aren’t mobs. They are mothers, and veterans and mayors.” pic.twitter.com/MXDJzG2v9x — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 28, 2020

Mayor Wheeler thinks the federal officers are also overreacting. He’s a lunatic who is encouraging the violent rioters. While Wheeler was mingling with the rioters, they were cursing him out.

Watch:

Be a shame if this video exposing Ted Wheeler went viral. Please do not RT. pic.twitter.com/ZvU6qRo1YP — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) July 23, 2020

THE VIDEO HISTORY BELIES NADLER’S IDEA OF A MYTH

As for Portland, reporters have created a video history of the riots which have gone on since day one, long before the feds went into the city. The rioters are trying to burn down a federal courthouse.

Antifa rioters are throwing Molotov cocktails toward federal officers at the courthouse. Earlier in the day, police found a cache of ready-made incendiary devices and fully loaded magazines. Video by @livesmattershow. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/KFPyahZ8Er — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 27, 2020

Antifa Moms:

I recognize a lot of the so-called “moms” as the same antifa women who dressed in black as recent as a couple days ago. They just put on a yellow shirt now for optics. Most of these people aren’t mothers & many don’t even identify as female. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/UPffcao0fv — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 22, 2020

Some of the “moms” lauded in the media joined in on trying to break into the Portland federal courthouse. #PortlandRiots #PortlandMoms #antifa pic.twitter.com/GdaIj0NzB7 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 21, 2020

Antifa vets:

THE MYTHICAL CREATURES ARE THROWING BOMBS

Rioters threw a bomb at the front of the Portland federal courthouse. This wasn’t one of their usual firework explosives. #PortlandRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/omCq0GtZMj — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 28, 2020

Rioters are lighting whatever they can on fire and throwing it at the Portland federal courthouse. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/2gKb3e39Q3 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 28, 2020

Donated food and drink supplies to the Portland antifa riot are also used as weapons. Hundreds of bottles & cans are used as projectiles every night. Various Portland antifa groups have hundreds of thousands of dollars, keeping supply lines going. pic.twitter.com/ZQUy3AfRRB — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 28, 2020