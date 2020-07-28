‘Myth man’ Nadler claims feds in Portland are there to get photo ops

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Still going with the idea that Portland riots are peaceful protests or mythical riots, House Judiciary Chair Jerry Nadler accused Attorney General Bill Barr of only sending federal officers to Portland for campaign ad footage. Prior to this, Nadler called the Portland riots, a “myth.” Other Democrats like Zoe Lofgren and Steven Cohen have strongly defended the rioters in this hearing. Basically, Nadler is doing the same thing as Lofgren and Cohen with these spurious accusations.

Nadler falsely claimed the protesters aren’t mobs, they are mothers, veterans, and mayors. The moms were mostly Antifa as were the vets if they were vets. As for Mayors, it was Mayor Wheeler who might as well be Antifa himself.

Watch:

Mayor Wheeler thinks the federal officers are also overreacting. He’s a lunatic who is encouraging the violent rioters. While Wheeler was mingling with the rioters, they were cursing him out.

Watch:

THE VIDEO HISTORY BELIES NADLER’S IDEA OF A MYTH

As for Portland, reporters have created a video history of the riots which have gone on since day one, long before the feds went into the city. The rioters are trying to burn down a federal courthouse.

Antifa Moms:

Antifa vets:

THE MYTHICAL CREATURES ARE THROWING BOMBS

