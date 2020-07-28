Jordan goes scorched earth on Dems, opens with video of violent riots

Attorney General Bill Barr began his testimony reading his statement. You can read that at the end. Far-far-left Chair Jerry Nadler, who thinks Portland riots are a myth, began with a nasty attack on the Attorney General.

Jerry claimed, “Your tenure has been marked by a persistent war against the department’s professional core in an apparent attempt to secure favors for the president.” He is referring to the coup and the false Russia-Trump collusion probe.

JORDAN’S OPENING STATEMENT SHOWS NADLER’S MYTHICAL RIOTS

Nadler’s response was the Republicans didn’t give the 48-hour notice on the audio-visual as per policy. His response was almost mythical.

Watch:

JORDAN WENT SCORCHED EARTH ON DEMS

Jordan reviewed the spying by the Obama-Biden administration.

Why won’t Nadler let Horowitz come? Obviously, it’s because Horowitz will expose the fake Russia-Trump probe financed in part and promoted by the Democrat National Committee and Hillary Clinton.

Watch:

BARR’S WRITTEN STATEMENT

Written Statement of AG Bar… by Fox News on Scribd

