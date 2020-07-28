Jordan goes scorched earth on Dems, opens with video of violent riots

Attorney General Bill Barr began his testimony reading his statement. You can read that at the end. Far-far-left Chair Jerry Nadler, who thinks Portland riots are a myth, began with a nasty attack on the Attorney General.

Jerry claimed, “Your tenure has been marked by a persistent war against the department’s professional core in an apparent attempt to secure favors for the president.” He is referring to the coup and the false Russia-Trump collusion probe.

JORDAN’S OPENING STATEMENT SHOWS NADLER’S MYTHICAL RIOTS

Nadler’s response was the Republicans didn’t give the 48-hour notice on the audio-visual as per policy. His response was almost mythical.

Watch:

Great call by @Jim_Jordan to use his opening statement to show America exactly what is happening in Democrat-Run cities across the nation. These are not “Peaceful Protests” pic.twitter.com/Pa3nmewZh1 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) July 28, 2020

THE FULL VIDEO CHAIRMAN NADLER DOESN'T WANT YOU TO SEE! Why are you scared of the truth, @RepJerryNadler? RT to make sure he sees it! https://t.co/IZ9o6Dwk8G — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) July 28, 2020

JORDAN WENT SCORCHED EARTH ON DEMS

Jordan reviewed the spying by the Obama-Biden administration.

Stop what you’re doing and watch this. Rep. Jim Jordan absolutely obliterates the Obama/Biden administration who spied on @realDonaldTrump‘s incoming administration. pic.twitter.com/SbPfJ3AImJ — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) July 28, 2020

Why won’t Nadler let Horowitz come? Obviously, it’s because Horowitz will expose the fake Russia-Trump probe financed in part and promoted by the Democrat National Committee and Hillary Clinton.

Watch:

.@Jim_Jordan: “Chairman Nadler refuses to allow Mr. Horowitz to come here and testify and answer our questions about the 17 lies the Obama-Biden administration told.” pic.twitter.com/LMqFMNOGHz — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) July 28, 2020

BARR’S WRITTEN STATEMENT

