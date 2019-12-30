This Is Church of Christ Hero Jack Wilson

Within three seconds, an armed parishioner — named Jack Wilson — took down the killer of West Freeway Church of Christ in the town of White Settlement, Texas. He shot and killed him with one shot. Another armed parishioner also rose to fire.

The killer hasn’t been named yet.

The social media trolls are angry that some, including the Sentinel, call this a good guy with a gun story since he was trained to use the gun, was designated as church security and had owned a firearms training school.

However, he was a parishioner and he was only armed because of a law signed by the Governor of Texas.

The Governor signed a state law in 2017 that allows guns and security inside houses of worship if there is no objection. Joe Biden spoke out against the law, claiming it was a disgrace.

Mr. Wilson, age 71, said he was in a position he didn’t want to be in but had to react because “evil exists.”

The killer was able to get two shots off, enough to kill two men. Mr. Wilson shot the armed assailant on the count of three. One of the victims was wounded, died, was revived, and later died.

Two innocent people died; Deacon Anton “Tony” Wallace has been identified as one of those victims. The second victim was Rich White, according to KTXS-TV.

One of the victims, Deacon Tony Wallace, is pictured here:

Mr. Wallace’s daughter Tiffany told Dallas TV station KXAS that her father Anton – Tony – Wallace was one of the victims in the attack. He was a deacon and had just passed out communion.

She said, “I ran toward my dad and the last thing I remember is him asking for oxygen and I was just holding him, telling him I loved him and that he was going to make it.”

He was taken to the hospital where he died.

Ms. Wallace said, “You just wonder why? How can someone so evil, the devil, step into the church and do this?

They didn’t die because of the weapon used. They died because an evil man was bent on killing innocent people.

MR. WILSON

Mr. Wilson took to Facebook to comment:

“I just want to thank all who have sent their prayers and comments on the events of today. The events at West Freeway Church of Christ put me in a position that I would hope no one would have to be in, but evil exist (sic) and I had to take out an active shooter in church,” he wrote.

“I’m thankful to GOD that I have been blessed with the ability and desire to serve him in the role of head of security at the church. I am very sad in the loss of two dear friends and brothers in CHRIST, but evil does exist in this world and I and other members are not going to allow evil to succeed. Please pray for all the members and their families in this time. Thank you for your prayers and understanding.”

He indicated in the comment thread that he used the following firearm: “SIG P229-357 SIG.”

Mr. Wilson quickly took the killer down, saving lives. There were 243 people in the church.

He Is Running for Local Office

Mr. Wilson is running for commissioner in Hood County and was in charge of security in the church. He served as a former reserve deputy officer, was a small business owner who negotiated proposals and contracts for a major defense company, and he once owned a firearms training school, which burned down in 2016.

This was his school which he tried to rebuild but he met with opposition.

Leftists on social media are very upset about this next post, but there is nothing wrong with it. He is talking about people coming illegally only.

He is a Second Amendment and Trump supporter. Mr. Wilson was in the National Guard and somewhere along the line, he worked for the FBI, Fox News reported.

THE SHOOTING

One witness said about the gunman, there was “something not right” about him.

The outfit he was wearing seemed strange, at least from the distance in the video. ABC News reported that the shooter was wearing what appeared to be a fake beard. He drew the attention of the security team over his appearance and behavior.

Warning, this is horrible. This is evil, this is the face of true evil and good guys with guns prevented him from killing anyone else.

