Kansas City McDonald’s hasn’t responded yet to “F****** pig cup” given to officer

Another vicious clerk, this time in a McDonald’s in Junction City, wrote a vile message on a police officer’s cup, reports Fox 40.

A police chief from Kansas shared a photo of the coffee cup with a vulgar message written on the receipt.

The cup was given to one of his officers.

Herington Police Chief Brian Hornaday shared an unedited version of the photo on Facebook, captioning it, “This is what he paid for. Although I understand this is likely the act of one person and not a representation of the company, when it was brought to their attention, the company offered him a ‘free lunch.’ No thank you. A Big Mac and large fries doesn’t make up for it. The US Veteran who continues to serve deserves much more. This is not only bad for McDonald’s, but is also a black eye for Junction City.”

The company needs to fire this person. Who knows what he would do to the food.

Let’s hope the creep doesn’t ever need a police officer. He might find out the hard way what these officers do each day.

