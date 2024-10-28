WaPo Lost 200K Digital Subscriptions for Not Endorsing Harris

The Washington Post reportedly has lost more than 200,000 digital subscriptions after the newspaper said it would not endorse a candidate in the presidential election between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.

Three members of the Post’s nine-member editorial board stepped down on the heels of that decision.

People who resign can be replaced tomorrow.

Will Lewis, the Post’s publisher and CEO, has said the non-endorsement was his decision, but the paper’s reporting has said Amazon founder Jeff Bezos made that call. Lewis denied that Bezos had anything to do with the decision.

Citing two sources at the Post with knowledge of internal matters, NPR‘s David Folkenflik reported Monday that the newspaper had lost about 8% of its paid circulation of 2.5 million subscribers, which includes print editions, since Friday’s announcement of the non-endorsement.

Let’s hope the media realizes they must return to a more neutral stance. They have always leaned left, but nothing like what we see now. However, that seems naive. It’s more likely he’s preparing for a Trump victory. He doesn’t want to be left out.

USA Today will also not endorse anyone for president. The Tampa Bay Times will not endorse anyone for president.