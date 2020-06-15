This is how the Democrats’ Summer of Love-fest is going in Seattle in the real world

After part of downtown Seattle was colonized by an army of violent communists, Mayor Jenny Durkan was asked how long it might last. She said it could be a ‘summer of love.’ The Democrat governor is completely AWOL.

“We’ve got four blocks in Seattle that you just saw pictures of that is more like a block party atmosphere,” the Democrat leftist told CNN on Thursday. “It’s not an armed takeover. It’s not a military junta. We will make sure that we can restore this. But we have block parties and the like in this part of Seattle all the time. It’s known for that.”

She’s thrilled with the gardens in CHAZ.

She loves the mural.

HOW’S THE SUMMER OF LOVE GOING, IN THE REAL WORLD?

The radical John Brown Gun Club is in CHAZ.

“Members of the Puget Sound John Brown Gun Club (PSJBGC)—a leftist community defense and firearms education organization that gained a spate of notoriety last year when a former member, Willem van Spronsen, set fire to an ICE parking lot—have been a constant presence,” writes Kim Kelly in a report for the Daily Beast. “The club is often asked to provide security for protests and rallies around the Seattle area, and while their involvement in CHAZ is structured more loosely, the presence of armed civilians has raised a few eyebrows.”

The area has become a dump with graffiti and filth. The footage, released on Sunday, reveals a section of The CHAZ overrun with anti-police graffiti. ACAB (All Cops Are Bad), Abolish SPD, Police Domestic Terrorist, Kill Cops, and F**k Racist Police are painted everywhere with several Anarchy symbols and dead pig drawings.

The police chief said she can’t get to calls of rapes and robberies (see clip below). Occupy Wall Street also reported rapes and sexual assaults. It goes with the type of people who do this.

They’re big on robbery and arson as well:

GUNS, ALCOHOL, DRUGS, FIGHTS DURING THE SUMMER OF LOVE

THE SQUAD’S PARTY

The party of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ayanna Pressley, Rashida Tlaib, and Ilhan Omar, the Squad, is set up inside CHAZ. They are all the same people. It’s also the party of Bernie Sanders. All run for office as Democrats.

The police chief said the police can’t get to these calls:

