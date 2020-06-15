This is how the Democrats’ Summer of Love-fest is going in Seattle in the real world

After part of downtown Seattle was colonized by an army of violent communists, Mayor Jenny Durkan was asked how long it might last. She said it could be a ‘summer of love.’ The Democrat governor is completely AWOL.

“We’ve got four blocks in Seattle that you just saw pictures of that is more like a block party atmosphere,” the Democrat leftist told CNN on Thursday. “It’s not an armed takeover. It’s not a military junta. We will make sure that we can restore this. But we have block parties and the like in this part of Seattle all the time. It’s known for that.”

She’s thrilled with the gardens in CHAZ.

Earlier today, I visited the #CHAZ and met Marcus Henderson, the person behind the new community garden popping up in Cal Anderson Park. Read more about Marcus and the work that’s gone into creating the gardens: https://t.co/mobTYoWIcK pic.twitter.com/82lyVxyyV1 — Mayor Jenny Durkan (@MayorJenny) June 13, 2020

She loves the mural.

HOW’S THE SUMMER OF LOVE GOING, IN THE REAL WORLD?

The radical John Brown Gun Club is in CHAZ.

“Members of the Puget Sound John Brown Gun Club (PSJBGC)—a leftist community defense and firearms education organization that gained a spate of notoriety last year when a former member, Willem van Spronsen, set fire to an ICE parking lot—have been a constant presence,” writes Kim Kelly in a report for the Daily Beast. “The club is often asked to provide security for protests and rallies around the Seattle area, and while their involvement in CHAZ is structured more loosely, the presence of armed civilians has raised a few eyebrows.”

The area has become a dump with graffiti and filth. The footage, released on Sunday, reveals a section of The CHAZ overrun with anti-police graffiti. ACAB (All Cops Are Bad), Abolish SPD, Police Domestic Terrorist, Kill Cops, and F**k Racist Police are painted everywhere with several Anarchy symbols and dead pig drawings.

This is what’s been done to the Capitol Hill neighborhood in Seattle by those in the “autonomous zone.” #antifa #BlackLivesMatter #CapitalHillAutonomousZone pic.twitter.com/rScE82WxFK — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 14, 2020

The police chief said she can’t get to calls of rapes and robberies (see clip below). Occupy Wall Street also reported rapes and sexual assaults. It goes with the type of people who do this.

They’re big on robbery and arson as well:

A man on a microphone sicced a large mob on the Car Tender autoshop near the Seattle “autonomous zone.” They broke down the fence. The owner said he apprehended an arsonist before all his comrades showed up to try & free him. Police never came. #CapitolHillAutonomousZone #antifa pic.twitter.com/hf4lYzm2rF — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 15, 2020

I was streaming when the incident happened at CHAZ last night in Seattle. An auto shop near the zone was broken into (Car Tender), property stolen, and a fire started. The owners called the police and fire dept but they were told they would not show up. Full THREAD with clips ↓ pic.twitter.com/zmPS3EBmxm — Shawn Whiting (@ShawnGui_) June 15, 2020

A huge mob just attacked “Small Tender” business demanding a release of man who went into the business and started a fire, the business is located inside the 6 blocks of #CHAZ a ‘no-cop zone’. Reporting on the ground in #Seattle pic.twitter.com/GeTRheQXFo — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) June 15, 2020

GUNS, ALCOHOL, DRUGS, FIGHTS DURING THE SUMMER OF LOVE

Guns, alcohol, drugs, fights are a regular occurrence inside the Seattle “autonomous zone.” The state-sanctioned experiment in anarchy goes on. pic.twitter.com/t4yPgB4M1C — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 15, 2020

THE SQUAD’S PARTY

The party of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ayanna Pressley, Rashida Tlaib, and Ilhan Omar, the Squad, is set up inside CHAZ. They are all the same people. It’s also the party of Bernie Sanders. All run for office as Democrats.

Yes of course they have. You know who else is in CHAZ? Two of the Antifa member defendants in Andy Ngo’s lawsuit have been positively identified there. I saw quite a few blue-check media buffoons here who claimed Antifa isn’t a thing and there is no “organization” to it… right. https://t.co/MzO4FlKKRo — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) June 15, 2020

The police chief said the police can’t get to these calls:

Seattle Police Chief: “Rapes, robberies and all sorts of violent acts have been occurring in the area and we’re not able to get to [them].” #capitolhillautonomouszone #antifa #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/Oe5YfVz3uL — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 12, 2020