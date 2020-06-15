Strong Dem advocate ‘stopped drinking the Democrat Kool-Aid’

Leo Terrell is a civil rights attorney who has been a rabid defender of the Democrats for as long as he has been a TV commentator. Watching him now is stunning in terms of the complete about-face. He is waking up.

During an appearance on Fox News on Friday, network host Sean Hannity said that Republicans were responsible for the Emancipation Proclamation, the party supported desegregation through the landmark Supreme Court case Brown v. Board of Education.

That rid us of the “separate but equal” absurdity, and Republicans helped LBJ get the Civil Rights Act passed since the southern Democrats fought it.

“What you see is a lot of Democrats they were all against that,” Hannity proclaimed.

Democrats also call Republicans the party of racism but that’s their history from slavery to Jim Crow to the KKK and more.

THEN TERRELL BLASTED THE DEMOCRATS

Terrell said that Democrats are constantly accusing all Republicans of being racists, which is funny since Democrats fought to keep slavery, segregated schools, wrote Jim Crow laws, wrote the poll tax, and more.

Terrell said:

“This is why I stopped drinking the Democrat Kool-Aid. I can’t take this hypocrisy anymore. It’s ridiculous.”

“[Former U.S. senator from Georgia] Richard Russell from the south was against integration. He was opposed to anti-lynching bills. That’s what bothers me about this whole thing, that Democrats, just because of the D in their name, they could be a racist.”

“That statement by Joe Biden is so offensive and then you get Spike Lee out there and say, ‘It’s okay.’ That’s offensive. If any Republican said the same thing they would be in trouble, big trouble.”

“Joe Biden gave us the crime bill in 1994. President Trump gave us the First Step. The bottom line is this: I don’t need the Democrats to insult me or try to placate me with African garb, Nancy Pelosi. Pass some laws. Pass some reforms. Show me something other than some kind of condescending act just because you’re a Democrat. That doesn’t follow anymore.”

He said if Kamala Harris is the running mate, he will vote for Donald Trump and he won’t vote for Biden. [Harris has a terrible record as AG of California in many peoples’ minds.]

Watch:

