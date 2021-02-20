This is how the press found out about the Cruz-Cancun story









The Cruz-Cancun trip is still percolating in the press as the media does an amazing job of minimizing the Cuomo nursing home scandal. The media revealed how they found out about the trip in the first place. It’s a case of a friend turning in a friend.

It seems that the press found out about the family vacation thanks to one of Heidi Cruz’s friends.

One of the friends of Ted’s wife Heidi turned on her and sent a private chat to the media.

The (liberal) media outlet “Reform Austin” said it got the messages from a neighborhood group chat in River Oaks, where Cruz lives when he’s in Houston.

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz’s wife boasted about the trip to a group of nine ‘friends,’ the New York Post reported.

The Republican lawmaker flew home Thursday amid outrage over his trip during the once-in-a-lifetime storm. He said he was chaperoning his kids.

The leaked messages obtained by the local news outlet Reform Austin reveal that his wife, Heidi, invited friends and neighbors for the getaway at the Ritz-Carlton, where she noted that the price for a room was $309 plus tax.

“Anyone can or want to leave for the week? We may go to Cancun there is a direct flight at 4:45 pm and hotels w capacity,” she reportedly wrote early Wednesday, according to the outlet.

People will betray you. If you find a few people you trust, never let them go.

By the way, as a senator, Ted Cruz has nothing to do with the freeze and has no control over handling it.

The exchange:

Related