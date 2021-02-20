NYC bat wielder beats a man he didn’t know as bystanders walk by

A man with a bat beat a bicyclist in the street in Brooklyn. One person stepped in to stop it, but otherwise, no one cared. People just walked by.
Police told WINS-AM the 54-year-old victim was riding his bike in the vicinity of Flatbush and Parkside Avenues around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday when the unprovoked attack occurred.
Brooklyn: Flatbush Avenue & Parkside Avenue, person #CaughtOnCamera beating up a biker with a bat until he falls to the ground unconscious. pic.twitter.com/3PXr06gCNc
— NYC Scoop (@NY_Scoop) February 18, 2021
Soon NYPD officers spotted a crowd, walked over, and witnesses identified a suspect who was standing nearby, the New York Daily News said. He was taken into custody.
Ashanti Robinson, 46, is facing charges of assault, menacing, and criminal possession of a weapon, WINS said. He’s a criminal with 14 priors and doesn’t know the victim.
Comrade kommissar DeBlasio could hire him for community unity outreach czar in his CPUSA administration.
Maybe the bike had a dog whistle on it?