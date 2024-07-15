How Democrats Are Reacting to the Near Assassination

According to Axios, replacing Joe Biden is now off the map. Trying to kill a presidential candidate takes precedence. Axios reports that among House Democrats, it upended the crisis of their president, who suffers from dementia. They are concerned about their security and that of their staff members and families. They want a cooldown period for their senile president.

IT’S TOO CHAOTIC

Everything is too “chaotic” for internal disputes, says a senior House Democrat.

“We’re all just focused on expressing condolences … and keeping our teams safe,” commented a House Democrat known for his critical stance on Biden, according to Axios.

A second senior House Democrat has inadvertently eased some pressure. The person said it would “be bad form to make any statements against President Biden” at this time. Another Democrat skeptical of Biden said it’s “not the focus right now.”

Most legislators who spoke with Axios believe it is premature to determine if the current easing of tensions will persist until the Democratic National Convention next month. However, a second senior House Democrat suggested a potential reason for a sustained calm, stating, “We’ve all resigned ourselves to a second Trump presidency.”

As for President Trump:

President Trump, having come so close to death and missing a chunk of his ear, wants to speak of unity today. He will also announce his vice presidential pick. It will likely be someone young enough to take over if necessary.

So, this is how some Democrats turn down the volume of hate and verbal violence, as they like to call it. This is only representative of the dumb Democrats. Most have a lot more sense.

Jack Black band mate Tenacious D: “Don’t miss Trump next time” Jack Black: “Thank you” pic.twitter.com/bHbkK5e3Bw — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 15, 2024

“Most importantly, and I mean this from the bottom of my heart, Trump is a threat to this nation.” – Joe Biden yesterday pic.twitter.com/31lNO7bk3p — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 14, 2024

This is one of the most brilliant political ads for Trump that I’ve ever seen. Even better than Reagan’s 1984 “Morning in America.” Share widely! pic.twitter.com/78O48dNyaW — Dinesh D’Souza (@DineshDSouza) July 15, 2024

DEMOCRAT REP. MOCKS TRUMP’S ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT!!! Rep. Steven Woodrow, (D) of Colorado’s 2nd district, made a post stating that no one should have sympathy for President Trump, likening him to the devil after he was shot at his PA rally. Let him know how you feel: Steven… pic.twitter.com/qlCgqmORWB — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) July 14, 2024