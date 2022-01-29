This Is Just the Beginning of the Peaceful Trucker Protest in Ottawa

Peaceful protesting Canadian truckers are parking on Parliament Hill in Ottawa and plan to stay until the mandates are eradicated. It’s only the beginning of the protest, and it’s historic.

Some say there are worse issues people should have rallied against. That is true, but this is an awesome start.

HAPPENING: Canadian truckers near Parliament Hill in Owatta blare their honks in protest of the government's Covid restrictions. pic.twitter.com/rz97WxVTSz — Election Wizard 🇺🇸 (@ElectionWiz) January 29, 2022

History is being made right now in Ottawa. Peaceful protest convoy arrives at Parliament Hill. pic.twitter.com/ArLhLSFWJq — watch the birdie (@abcbirdie) January 28, 2022

Drone footage of the #ConvoyForFreedom2022 in Ottawa. This is just a small percentage of the truckers who made it early. Go to https://t.co/Apz9xNQUhJ to support our independent journalism. W/ @Selenecxliv pic.twitter.com/AhLPTtmJkh — Mocha Bezirgan (@BezirganMocha) January 29, 2022

It’s midnight in Ottawa. Twenty degrees below zero. An indigenous woman sings. A flag of resistance flies. And somewhere, the coward Trudeau hides. And rages. pic.twitter.com/UNZwoFgkCR — Ezra Levant 🍁 (@ezralevant) January 29, 2022

BREAKING NEWS: Truckers across Canada have descended upon Canada’s capital to protest vaccine mandates. This is just %1 of the convoy, a majority of them are still in a town an hour away from Ottawa.#TruckersForFreedom

Visit https://t.co/Apz9xNQUhJ @Selenecxliv pic.twitter.com/6rDFjDtEtJ — Mocha Bezirgan (@BezirganMocha) January 29, 2022

Freedom convoy making it’s way into Ottawa, Ontario, Canada for the protest tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/UUQnBjVL2N — Marie Oakes (@TheMarieOakes) January 29, 2022

NICE!

WATCH: Truckers in the 'Freedom Convoy' use a crane to raise the Canadian flag. pic.twitter.com/Mmo333Z7x2 — Election Wizard 🇺🇸 (@ElectionWiz) January 29, 2022

50,000 Canadian truckers drive through the night as they continue to make their way to Ottawa this week to protest against COVID mandates and restrictions.#CanadaTruckers #keepontruckin

🇨🇦pic.twitter.com/Dj6ei8jp5A — James Melville 💜 (@JamesMelville) January 27, 2022

