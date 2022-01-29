This Is Just the Beginning of the Peaceful Trucker Protest in Ottawa

By
M Dowling
-
0

Peaceful protesting Canadian truckers are parking on Parliament Hill in Ottawa and plan to stay until the mandates are eradicated. It’s only the beginning of the protest, and it’s historic.

Some say there are worse issues people should have rallied against. That is true, but this is an awesome start.

NICE!


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply