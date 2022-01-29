Dr. Fauci Spun the Lie That the Lab Leak Theory Was Conspiratorial

Former CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield admitted that Dr. Anthony Fauci shaped the paper published in The Lancet that demonized the lab leak theory as the origin of Covid-19. It was Fauci who made certain the lab leak theory was immediately labeled a conspiracy theory of no merit.

Dr. Scott Gottlieb, a former FDA Commissioner, said they should have been more open-minded. However, that’s an excuse for deceit. These are very smart people who always knew the leaky lab in the CCP was a very reasonable and even likely scenario. Some of us were banned from Facebook for suggesting it.

“We should have had a more open mind about this all the way through,” says @ScottGottliebMD. “People who raised questions about whether or not this could have come out of a lab early on were either dismissed or criticized, and it was always a plausible theory.” pic.twitter.com/LdeXQOoLz9 — Squawk Box (@SquawkCNBC) January 28, 2022

“The purpose of science is to have rigorous debate about different hypotheses. I’ve never really experienced in my life where there was private telephone calls among scientists that had a decision on what position they would take collectively, and to see that position then published in a scientific journal like Lancet, to say that individuals that thought like myself, had a different scientific hypothesis, somehow had to be put down and viewed as conspirators, this is really antithetical to science,” Dr. Robert Redfield, the agency’s head until Jan. 20, 2021, said during a Jan. 26 appearance on Fox News.

We know from Fauci’s and Collins’s emails that Fauci played the main role in labeling the lab leak theory a fake conspiracy.

Emails recently made public show that Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), played a key role in shaping a paper published by Nature in early 2020.

The authors, most of whom messaged repeatedly with Fauci, joined him on a teleconference shortly before the paper was published, and have since received millions from Fauci’s agency, claimed that their analyses “clearly show that SARS-CoV-2 is not a laboratory construct or a purposefully manipulated virus,” The Epoch Times reports.

Fauci said one thing in public and quite another in private.

Related