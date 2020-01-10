This Is Omar’s reason for pushing sanctions on Israel but not Iran

On Wednesday, Omar attacked the Trump administration for announcing new sanctions against Iran, the terror nation that just attacked our forces.

“This makes no sense. Sanctions are economic warfare,” Omar tweeted. “They have already caused medical shortages and countless deaths in Iran. You cannot claim to want de-escalation and then announce new sanctions with no clear goal. This is not a measured response!”

That’s not even true. Iran produces 97% of their medicines.

Omar was pressed on the issue on Thursday by a reporter in Washington, D.C.

Her response was characteristically dumb.

“The BDS movement is a movement that is driven by the people,” Omar said. “The sanctions on Iran, are sanctions that are being placed to create maximum pressure by a government. That’s very different.”

BDS activists are grassroots anti-Semites and they do their level best to pressure and embarrass governments to boycott Israel. Therefore, she is lying again.

This excuse doesn’t even make sense. Government sanctions against places like Iran are tailored to target specific people or industries. BDS requires that people boycott anyone even tangentially related to Israel, including private businesses and individuals. — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) January 9, 2020