Meghan Markle returns to Canada without Harry – he’ll follow – Updated

Update at the end

E! News reports that Meghan Markle has returned to Canada where she left her son Archie Harrison in the care of a friend and a nanny, having spent only three days in the United Kingdom. Prince Harry stayed behind in an attempt to resolve the problems arising out of yesterday’s announcement.

The royal couple decided to go their own way but still plan to live off Prince Harry’s income until they become financially independent. They didn’t bother to talk with the Queen before making the announcement. The Queen had asked them to just do it quietly.

The Duchess of Sussex returned to Britain just long enough to attend her and Harry’s first royal engagement of the new year and to reveal they will be stepping back from their roles as “senior” royals.

Multiple outlets report Prince Harry will be reuniting with his wife and son in Canada in the coming days, but, as some royal reporters have pointed out, he has another engagement scheduled in England for next Thursday.

As Meghan returns to her son in Canada, the rest of the Royal Family is celebrating Kate Middleton‘s 38th birthday. On Thursday morning, all of the Royal Family social media accounts wished the Duchess of Cambridge a happy birthday.

Watch:

UPDATE

Prince Charles has threatened to cut off Prince Harry’s cash flow if he and Meghan step away from the royal family completely, according to a new report.

The Prince of Wales has made it clear to the couple that any agreement over money will depend on details of their future roles, the UK Times reported Friday. The father and son have reportedly been in negotiation chats since Christmas, the outlet said.